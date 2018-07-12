

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Aptoide, an alternative to Google's Play Store, complained to European Union antitrust regulators alleging the Alphabet Inc. unit has prevented its service from working on some users' phones and tablets, Bloomberg reported.



Aptoide reportedly said antivirus software integrated into the Android operating system thwarted users when they downloaded and tried to use the app store on their devices -- allegedly in violation of the bloc's competition rules.



