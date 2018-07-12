Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Xbrane Biopharma AB, LEI: 5493008DKD05APTKQO39 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: XBRANE, ISIN SE0007789409 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Xbrane Biopharma AB on July 12, 2018 at 17:00 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous July 13, 2018, with normal opening procedure trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact details: Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 60 00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB