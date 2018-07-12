Smart Communications Achieves Milestone Growth in First Half of 2018

Accomplishment Follows Launch of Multiple Product Enhancements and Analyst Recognition of Company's Leadership

London and New York - July 12, 2018 - Smart CommunicationsTM (https://www.smartcommunications.com/), the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announces unprecedented results for the first half of 2018. The company experienced new business growth of 33 percent, as compared to the first half of 2017, adding more new enterprise SaaS customers than in any other period of the company's history, while continuing to expand accounts within its existing customer base.

New companies to join Smart Communications' impressive roster of customers in the first six months of this year include Stillwater Insurance, Amway and Gallagher Bassett. These companies can now deliver more meaningful customer conversations at scale-increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty while also improving internal efficiency.

"Our results in the first half of this year reinforce how excited our new and existing customers are about the Conversation Cloud (https://www.smartcommunications.com/conversation-cloud-framework/)," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "Today more than ever, enterprises recognize the need to improve customer communications by providing a more complete view of each customer as efficiently as possible, and that is precisely what we are delivering with our unique approach."

Key among Smart Communications' newest features is Conversation History, which allows deep insight into customer conversations by listening to all outbound communications produced by SmartCOMMTM and storing them in a highly-efficient and scalable repository. This allows users to track what, when and how they were sent, as well as any related actions taken. These insights can be used to hyper-personalize subsequent communications with specific individuals or be aggregated to uncover trends across the business. In the first half of 2018 the company also announced plans to support its SmartCOMMTM (https://www.smartcommunications.com/smartcomm/), SmartCORRTM for Salesforce (https://www.smartcommunications.com/smartcorr-for-salesforce/), and SmartCaaSTM solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, in addition to its co-located data centers. This decision provides additional deployment flexibility to the company's already available cloud and hybrid-cloud options.

Smart Communications' strong cloud focus, fast time-to-market, and unique take on integration and orchestration also led to the company being ranked as a Leader in four categories by Aspire in its inaugural Customer Communications Management Leaderboard earlier this year. This ranking comes just more than a year after Smart Communications was the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Smart Communications, and for our customers, who are also generating impressive results as they use our platform to make their customer conversations smarter," Brown added. "I can't wait to see what we are able to achieve together in the second half."

