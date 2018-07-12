sprite-preloader
12.07.2018 | 17:19
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 12

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2018) of £201.39m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2018) of £201.39m
Cash Position of £12.3m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/07/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,488.44p8,092,887
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 2,470.13p
Income share price2,265.00p
Discount to NAV(8.98)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 11/07/2018

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p13.57
2Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p11.17
3Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p11.17
4Vp Plc Ordinary 5p11.10
5Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p9.63
6RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p9.47
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p6.10
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p5.10
9Renold Plc Ordinary 5p4.23
10Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p4.20
11Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p2.83
12Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.74
13Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.97
14Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p1.37
15Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.08
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p0.83
17Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.62
18National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.62
19GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.58
20Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.45
21Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.38
22Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.36
23LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.35
24Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.10
25Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.00
26Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

