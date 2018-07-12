Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 12
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2018) of £201.39m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/07/2018) of £201.39m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,488.44p
|8,092,887
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2,470.13p
|Income share price
|2,265.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.98)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 11/07/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|13.57
|2
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|11.17
|3
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.17
|4
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.10
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.63
|6
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.47
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.10
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.10
|9
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.23
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.20
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.83
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.74
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.97
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.37
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.08
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.83
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.62
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.62
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.45
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.38
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.36
|23
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.35
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00