Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2018) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits market, is excited to announce that the Company has been officially approved by the OTC Markets Group (the "OTC") to transition shares from the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB "Venture Market" tier.

Shifting from the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB exchange demands thorough completion of a full audit of all financial records for the prior two years of operations. Having successfully completed this step, management for the Company believes that the transition will provide better access to institutional investors, a broader shareholder base, and greater credibility with the Company's partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers, as well as with the wider investment community.

ISBG President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce, commented, "So far, we've already started to see strong growth in 2018, both organically and through the integration of new brands into our portfolio. The Company is moving ahead of schedule at this point. We're already leveraging that progress to push our cap table and balance sheet into productive territory. Every company at this stage is a bet about getting around the shoulder of a curve. It's exciting right now because we've started to see a lot of daylight after a strong Q1, which gives us the elbow room to funnel returns back to shareholders. But we have much bigger plans looking ahead. Now that we have things really moving in a powerful direction, we felt the time was right to move up onto the OTCQB tier and gain access to institutional money flows and a much broader investor base."

This announcement complements recent steps by the Company to streamline both its liabilities and outstanding shares (ISBG has recently announced major cuts to both), as well as a material expansion to the Company's distribution footprint for its core brands. As a brand incubator, management believes that the increased credibility offered by this uplisting may create opportunities for advantageous terms on financing new brand acquisitions as the Company continues to push a very aggressive growth agenda in 2018.

In addition to the uplisting onto the OTCQB, the Company would also like to announce that it has commenced the procedural steps involved in regaining full access to Canadian investors. ISBG has formally submitted its application for engagement with the Canadian investment community, and the Alberta Securities Commission has confirmed receipt of documentation related to the reinstatement of access to that population of investors.

Mr. Pierce continued, "We are working hard to expand our access to new investors because we have a strong story to tell and we think everyone should hear it. Plain and simple."

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

