

Downing FOUR VCT plc LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95 Dividend Declaration - DSO D, DP2011 General and DP2011 Structured Share Pools 12 July 2018



The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces the declaration of the following dividends:



Dividend per Share



DSO D Ordinary Share (TIDM:DO1D) 24.0p



DP2011 General A Share (TIDM:D4OA) 7.0p



DP2011 Structured A Share (TIDM:D4SA) 5.0p



The dividends will be paid on 13 August 2018 to Shareholders on the register at 20 July 2018.



