Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, announces that on July 11, it received the 2018 Futur40 award and special recognition prize in the category "Health-Life Sciences". These prizes are awarded by Forbes, PMEFinance-EuropeEntrepreneurs and their partners Euronext, MorningStar, RSM, F2iC and Paris Europlace to distinguish French champions of growth.

"We are very proud to receive the Futur40 award and this special recognition in Health and Life Sciences", said Fredrik Brag, CEO of Median Technologies. "These awards highlight the importance of SMEs and MidCaps in the Paris international financial center. Median received the Futur40 award in 2017 and it's an honor to be back in the charts for this year", he added.

The Futur40 ranking is based on data provided by Morningstar and highlights the 40 Paris-listed companies that have distinguished themselves based on their financial performance and the originality of their business model. The criteria for winning the Futur40 award are as follows:

Cumulative sales growth of more than 15% over the last three fiscal years,

5 million of minimum turnover, and

The company is listed in Paris, with a minimum stock footprint (free float, trading volumes) to have certified public data.

The special recognition prize highlights seven companies with exemplary track records, each of these companies belonging to a different category.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee and ImageBank for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2018 Tech 40 Label, and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

