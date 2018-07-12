Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|June 30, 2018
|2,665,877,332
|2,784,761,358
A total number of 2,821,987,985 voting rights were attached to the 2,665,877,332 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
37,226,627 voting rights attached to the 37,226,627 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
