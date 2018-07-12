Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting June 30, 2018 2,665,877,332 2,784,761,358

A total number of 2,821,987,985 voting rights were attached to the 2,665,877,332 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

37,226,627 voting rights attached to the 37,226,627 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

