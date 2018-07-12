

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets regained some of yesterday's losses Thursday. Concerns over the trade war between the U.S. and China have eased somewhat as investors remain optimistic that the two sides will come together for talks to resolve the trade dispute.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.78 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.68 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.92 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.61 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.97 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.78 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.56 percent.



In Frankfurt, Gerresheimer soared 7.12 percent after announcing the acquisition of Swiss technology company Sensile Medical.



In London, Capita Group jumped 4.93 percent. The outsourcing firm has announced an agreement to sell its parking management business, ParkingEye, to a vehicle owned by Macquarie and funds advised by MML Capital Partners for a cash consideration of 235 million pounds.



Sky Plc shares advanced 3.41 percent after Comcast Corp. increased its takeover bid for the British broadcaster.



Premier Oil lost 1.07 percent after reporting a drop in first-half oil output.



Genmab rose 2.56 percent in Copenhagen. The biotechnology company has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with privately-owned Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH.



DNB sank 4.03 percent in Oslo after its Q2 earnings fell short of estimates. Eurozone industrial production increased at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Industrial output climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-over-month in May, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in April, revised from a 0.9 percent decline reported earlier. That was just above the 1.2 percent rise economists had forecast.



Germany's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in June, though slightly, final data from Destatis showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in June, just below the 2.2 percent rise in May. That was in line with the flash published on June 28.



France's consumer price inflation held steady in June instead of an acceleration reported initially, final figures from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May. The preliminary estimate for June was 2.1 percent.



Consumer prices in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of June, the Labor Department revealed a closely watched report released on Thursday. The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in June after rising by 0.2 percent in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.2 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended July 7th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 214,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level of 232,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 225,000 from the 231,000 originally reported for the previous week.



