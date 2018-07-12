Regulatory News:

The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Carrefour (Paris:CA) held on June 15, 2018 decided to offer shareholders an option to receive the 2017 dividend in shares.

The issue price of the new shares has been set at €13.72 per share, representing 90% of the average opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend of €0.46 per share and rounded upward to the nearest euro cent.

The option period was opened from June 21, 2018 to July 4, 2018. At the end of the option period, shareholders having elected to receive the 2017 dividend payment in shares represented 56.93% of Carrefour's shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 14 575 028 new shares will be issued, representing 1.88% of the share capital and 1.48% of the voting rights of Carrefour on the basis of the share capital and the voting rights as of June 30, 2018. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on July 13, 2018. The shares will carry dividend rights as from January 1, 2018 and will be fully fungible with existing shares already listed.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders which did not opt for the payment in shares amounts to €152 million and will be paid on July 13, 2018.

