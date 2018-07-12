Twenty Top Global PUBG Teams to Compete in Berlin for the Title of PUBG World Champion and a Piece of the $2 Million USD Prize Purse

PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.), today, announced the final twenty teams that have qualified to face off at PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018), a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) tournament where some of the top teams from around the world will face off for the ultimate title of PUBG World Champion and a total prize purse of $2 million USD.

After weeks of qualifying tournaments held across ten regions including the Americas, Europe, and Asia, 20 top professional PUBG teams have earned berths in the first global esports tournament presented by PUBG Corp., taking place from July 25 to July 29 at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

The qualifying PGI 2018 teams will battle it out in both third-person perspective (TPP) and first-person perspective (FPP) matches, with the TPP tournament held on July 25 and 26, and FPP play to take place on July 28 and 29. Each perspective mode's tournament is allocated a $1 million USD total prize pool and two teams will be crowned as world champions at the end of the festivities: one for TPP and another for FPP.

The full list of teams that will be competing at PGI 2018 is as below:

EUROPE

1. TEAM LIQUID (Scoom, Jeemzz, Sambty, Ibiza)

2. WELCOME TO SOUTH GEORGO (MiracU, Gaxy, vard, Larsen)

3. PITTSBURG KNIGHTS (Voxsic, Draedon, texqs, Krama)

NORTH AMERICA

1. TEAM GATES (Mossy, Exko, Cillo, Mortify

2. GHOST GAMING (Miccoy, Pr0phie, Turtle, BALLOC)

3. HONEY BADGER NATION (Timid, GrislyMallard9, Fastrail, w1ckk)

CIS

1. NATUS VINCERE (POKAMOLODOY, pijamaenota, Drainys, iLame_ru)

2. AVANGAR GAMING (MuMiNo, keeN, 0nuqtive, DieZzz)

CHINA

1. 4AM (4AMCPT, 4AMGuCun, 4AMALUKA, 4AMGODV)

2. OMG (OMGxiaorong, OMGxiaohaixxxx, OMGsilentBT_, OMGlionkk)

ASIA

1. REFUND GAMING (DjChip, Pino, MeoU, FunkyM)

2. MADE IN THAILAND/MITH (MiTH_MinORu, MiTH_Ezqelusia, MiTH_SviTT, MiTH_HoNBoya)

3. AHQ ESPORTS CLUB (ahq_K3, ahq_Waisun, ahq_W1nner, ahq_M4)

JAPAN

1. CREST GAMING XANADU (CGX_Aries_, CGX_Rio01, CGX_Kaiphone, CGX_Shianblue)

2. CREST GAMING WINDFALL (CGW_kurad, CGW_Levrie, CGW_MarimoSTAR, CGW_MrYoppy)

KOREA

1. Gen.G GOLD (GOLD_Chelator, GOLD_Loki, GOLD_EscA, GOLD_SimSn)

2. Gen.G BLACK (BLACK_YoonRoot, BLACK_Esther, BLACK_SexyPIG, XX)

MENA

1. OYUN HIZMETLERI (POLLADERUC, MrSedaT, Colorist, tmhMM)

SOUTH AMERICA

1. SAVAGE ESPORTS (RagnarLoth, Maikzj, Loquix, SzylzEN)

OCEANIA

1. CHIEFS ESPORTS CLUB (eDGe, Champzzzz, Potato, kritikalmotion)

More information on PGI 2018including team profiles, ticket sale details, onsite events, and prize pool details can be found at the PGI 2018 official website (pgi.playbattlegrounds.com).

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.playbattlegrounds.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005581/en/

Contacts:

PUBG Corporation

Alan Johnson

Public Relations, Americas ANZ

949-829-3714

ajohnson@bluehole.net