Wireless Technology to Power InterDigital Stock HigherMobile technology has advanced beyond our imagination, and demand for higher speeds and data connectivity continues to grow.Industry players have been working on new technologies to handle this trend and take us to a new era of wireless networking. The days of waiting seem to be over as the era of fifth-generation (5G) wireless begins.5G is the latest in mobile technology, and it promises to exponentially increase the speed of wireless networks. Due to higher available bandwidth and other advancements, real-time feedback will be possible. This will strongly boost the Internet of Things (IoT) markets.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...