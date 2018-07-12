National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is Pleased to Host its 144th Investment Conference on July 16-17, 2018 in New York, NY

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2018 / National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is pleased to host its 144th Investment Conference on July 16-17, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York, NY. Emily Foshee, Executive Director, stated, "NIBA is proud to host investment conferences that connect micro-cap and small-cap companies and executive management teams with top financial industry professionals and we look forward to our 144th."

Some of our Sponsors include: Accesswire, Alt 5 Sigma, Atlas Consulting, C 6 Capital, Carmel, Milazzo & DiChiara LLP, Chinese Investors.com, CFO Squad LLC, Equities.com, Four Springs Capital Trust, Island Stock Transfer, New to the Street, Proactive Investors North America, RRBB, SheppardMullin, and ThayerONeal.

Some of our featured presenting companies include: AcuityBio Corporation, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc., BlockQuake,LLC, CytoBioscience, Inc., Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST), Equities.com, Fe:i Beauty Tech, Inc., Four Springs Capital Trust, Front Range Biosciences, Harbor Custom Homes, inno360, Instaprin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Legion Capital Corporation, MedAmerica Properties Inc. (MAMP), NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. (NBGV), New World BioTech, OPERR Technologies, Inc., Pet Vivo Holdings, Inc. (PETV), PSI International, Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII), SinglePoint, Inc. (SING), Time Equities, Inc., Please refer to NIBA's website, www.nibanet.org, for a final agenda.

About NIBA:

For over 40 years, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and to date has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring educational panels and speakers, in addition to hosting public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's member firm network has successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $17 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. NIBA's network is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management.

For more information about sponsoring, presenting or attending NIBA's upcoming New York Conference on July 16-17, 2018 please visit www.nibanet.org, contact us via email at emily@nibanet.org or by phone at 706-208-9620.

SOURCE: National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)