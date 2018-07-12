

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Treasury Department auction of $14 billion worth of thirty-year notes finished off this week's series of long-term securities sales on Thursday, with the auction attracting modestly below average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.958 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $14 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.100 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $33 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $22 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



