NRT Sightline: NRT & Sightline Secure Multi-Year Exclusive Agreement with Ocean Resort Casino

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technology Corp. and Sightline Payments, LLC (together "NRT Sightline") today announced that Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. opened its doors with the full suite of NRT Sightline solutions, including Play+, QJ self-serve kiosks, Cash+ ATM, credit and debit advances, VisuaLimits table signs and analytics, and the full suite of NCC credit and compliance solutions.

"NRT Sightline has invested in cutting-edge technology that gives us a competitive advantage, and we look forward to our long-term partnership with this world-class technology leader," said Alan Greenstein, Chief Financial Officer of Ocean Resort Casino.

"Ocean Resort Casino is Atlantic City's showcase property for a truly omni-channel guest experience. As the lines that separate cash and cashless commerce converge in gaming, our solutions remove friction from the payments experience for guests, allowing operators like Ocean to focus on delivering a great customer experience," said John Dominelli, NRT's Founder and CEO

NRT Sightline believes that gaming operators and their technology partners need to be aligned through collaboration and innovation, and nowhere does this hold truer than in the realm of commerce and payments. Gaming operators must continue to deliver traditional cash-based solutions, while simultaneously offer new ways for patrons engage through mobile payments and value-added cashless solutions. NRT Sightline is focused on transforming what has traditionally been a cash-based industry, bringing a new approach to payments that has allowed millions of gaming patrons to easily and securely transact in new and innovative ways.

"We are the undisputed leader in driving mobile commerce and customer engagement experiences across sports betting, slots, tables, or any online or in-person game of choice," said Kirk Sanford, Founder and CEO of Sightline. "Ocean Casino Resort has a vision of enhancing the overall guest experience by offering new and unique ways to wager and make purchases, and our next gen payments solutions align perfectly with that vision."

The partnership between NRT Sightline and Ocean Resort Casino encompass the following solutions:

Play+: Reduce payments friction with the next generation of cashless, mobile, and omni-channel payments solutions for your integrated resort.

QJ Self-Serve Kiosks: The latest in self-serve kiosk automation and the casino industry's sexiest, most advanced, reliable and secure casino cash handling & payment kiosk available. Our 9-in-1 platform supports a broad range of services including ticket redemption, bill breaking, ATM (with Transaction Rescue), credit and debit advance, dynamic currency conversion, e-check cashing, Play+, and more.

Cash+ ATM, Credit & Debit Processing: Guests can easily, quickly, and securely complete ATM, credit and debit cash advance, and check cashing transaction at the NEO kiosk or stand-alone ATM. Our Transaction Rescue feature is proven to complete more guest transactions.

VisuaLimits: An intelligent 17-in-1 digital table game platform with a two-sided LCD screen providing guest engagement and actionable insights for table game staff, including bet recognition, digital payments, dealer performance, time and attendance, intelligent limits, surveillance, and player rating integration

NCC Gaming: A cloud based FCRA compliant end-to-end marker management solution for online application hosting, credit acceptance, underwriting, maintenance, marker issuance, deposit and collection.

NCC AML Compliance: Assists operators in achieving Title 31/AML compliance requirements by seamlessly integrating with casino management systems and cash-access touchpoints. This innovative solution offers Multiple Transaction Log (MTL), Negotiable Instrument Log (NIL) and Monetary Instruments Log (MIL) compiling and reporting capabilities, and seamless integrations to allow for the electronic submission of CTR and SAR forms.

HABIT Analytics: Powered by GamingAnalytics.ai is a search driven analytics tool for casinos that uses AI, machine learning, and natural language processing on any data source. Import your gaming and payments data into our cognitive computing platform and then just ask Habit a question about your business and we will generate relevant, context aware insights and recommendations.

About Ocean Resort Casino

As the tallest building in Atlantic City, the landmark Ocean Resort Casino offers unparalleled ocean views in its 1,399 rooms and capture the essence of what draws people to this popular waterfront destination situated on 20 acres along the city's famed Boardwalk. In addition to its expansive hotel, casino and meeting space, Ocean Resort Casino will feature six swimming pools, including a saltwater pool, a cabana filled sun-deck and distinctive dining and entertainment venues. Ocean Resort Casino is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Portfolio and will include a 32,000 square-foot onsite exhale spa. Ocean Resort Casino is owned and operated by Ocean Walk LLC. For more information visit www.theoceanac.com (http://www.theoceanac.com/)

About NRT & Sightline

On closing of the pending merger between NRT and Sightline (subject to regulatory approval), NRT Sightline will be the global leader in the design and development of enterprise platforms for the gaming industry, including current and next generation payment systems, specialized self-serve financial/marketing kiosks, big data analytics utilizing artificial intelligence and gamification, credit marker information services, and digital and mobile experiences. Through our global family of companies, we enable more than 1 billion physical and digital commerce experiences at over 750 casino properties worldwide, including the top 25 largest casino corporations. By seamlessly combining technological innovation with strategic partnerships, our companies create the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. NRT and Sightline have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the coveted "Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year" for our Play+ cloud-based cashless funding platform. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, lotteries, race and sports, banking & retailers around the world.

