The "Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the European coordinate measuring machine market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.
The European coordinate measuring machine market is growing with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors contributing to the growth of increase in applications for measurement and inspection in automobile sector and there is growing focus in quality standard which is improving the growth of the market. On the other hand lack of skilled labor and high initial cost of the setup is hampering the growth of market.
The market is further segmented into:
- Component
- Product
- Industry
- Type of Bearing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, by Product
7 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, by Components
8 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, by Industry
9 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, by Type of Bearing
10 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, by Geography
11 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market, Company Landscape
12 Europe Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Company Profile
Kay Players Featured:
- Wenzel
- Chien Wei Precise Technology Co., ltd
- Renishaw Plc
- Creaform
- Helmel Engineering Products, Inc
- Werth Messtechnik Gmbh
- Xi'an High-Tech
- Aeh Industrial Metrology Co. Ltd
- Itp Group
- Nano (Xi'an) Metrology Co.,Ltd
- Aberlink Ltd
- Zeiss International (Subsidiary Of Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)
- Faro Technologies, Inc
- Hexagon AB
- Mitutoyo Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Perceptron, Inc
- DUKIN Co. Ltd
- International Metrology Systems
- Metronor
- TRIMEK
