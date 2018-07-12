The "Europe Mold Release Agents for Polyurethane Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Mold release agents for polyurethane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing growth of automobile sector and rising focus on manufacturing light weight and fuel-efficient vehicles has increased the growth of market. On the other hand stringent government regulations and availability of non-stick coatings as an alternative of mold release agents is hampering the growth of market.

The market is segmented into:

Type

Application

End-user



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe mold release agents for polyurethane for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major players in the market.

Key Players:

Croda International Plc

Maverix Solutions

Chem-Trend L.P

Henkel AG Co. KGaa

Wacker Chemie AG.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd

Rexco

Grignard Company, LLC

McGee Industries, Inc.

Chukyo Yushi Co., Ltd

Unimatec Co., LTD.

Stoner Molding Solutions

Lord Corporation

Smooth-On, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Momentive

Acmos Chemie KG

