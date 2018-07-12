The "Europe Smart Pills Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European smart pills market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising cancer screening awareness programs and technological advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the European smart pills market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major players in the market.

The market is segmented into:

Application

Disease Indication

Type

End User

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Europe Smart Pills Market, by Application

7 Europe Smart Pills Market, by Disease Indication

8 Europe Smart Pills Market, by Type

9 Europe Smart Pills Market, by End User

10 Europe Smart Pills Market, by Geography

11 Europe Smart Pills Market, Company Landscape

Key Players:

Medtronic

Otsuka Holdings Company Limited

Olympus Corporation

CapsoVision Inc.

Check-Cap

IntroMedic

JINSHAN Science Technology

Lucid Group Limited

