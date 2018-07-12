The "Europe Pharmacy Automation Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European pharmacy automation systems market was valued at USD 1,558.42 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in forecast period. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased demand of minimizing medication errors and advent of decentralization of pharmacies.

The European pharmacy automation systems market is segmented on the basis of product into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters, others. In 2018, automated medication dispensing systems segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to reach USD 1,263.74 million by 2025.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe pharmacy automation systems for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

