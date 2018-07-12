Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced that it has partnered with Glooko, Inc. to connect Insulet's Omnipod System user data with Glooko+diasend, the most comprehensive diabetes data management system available, across Europe.

"Insulet and Glooko are dedicated to bringing innovation to diabetes management around the world. We are delighted to work together to provide Omnipod users across Europe the ability to remotely sync data from their Omnipod Systems using Glooko+diasend," said DJ Cass, General Manager, Insulet Europe. "This combined platform makes their lives easier by allowing people with diabetes to review their blood glucose patterns on their smartphones and monitor the impact of their insulin regimen, diet and physical activity on their diabetes management."

Insulet's partnership with Glooko is further proof of its commitment to putting customers first, as it ensures Insulet can continue to be closer to the diabetes community and provide personalised support for Podders across Europe.

"Glooko has a long-standing relationship with Insulet and we are very excited to now expand our collaboration even further within the European markets," said Anders Sonesson, General Manager Glooko Europe. "We are proud to support the Omnipod System with our universal data management solution and our seamless user experience will appeal to numerous health care providers and their patients throughout Europe, taking clinic workflow, remote patient monitoring and overall diabetes treatment plans to new heights."

Glooko+diasend is currently used at approximately 7,000 provider sites by over 1.5 million users in 23 countries, and the system is offered in 15 languages.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, more than 140,000 users across the globe rely on Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System to bring simplicity and freedom to their lives.

On July 1, 2018, Insulet assumed direct operations of its Omnipod Insulin Management System product line in Europe, including sales, marketing, training and customer support activities. This allows Insulet to be closer to the diabetes community and identify opportunities to support European customer needs over the long-term, as Insulet does in the United States and Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

About Glooko:

Glooko provides insights into diabetes by enabling both people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams with technology to understand and manage diabetes care. With Glooko, one can easily upload data from more than 160 devices such as blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs and several fitness and activity trackers providing timely and verified data and enabling PWDs and care teams to correlate it with diet, exercise, medication and other data. Glooko provides care teams with an easy office data upload solution and a population health app so they can support PWDs during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, Glooko is used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2018 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

2018 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, the Omnipod logo and Podders are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. Glooko and diasend are trademarks of Glooko, Inc. and used with permission.

