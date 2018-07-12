

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Support for the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationwide has rebounded significantly in recent years, according to the results of a new Gallup poll.



Sixty-four percent of Americans said the Supreme Court should not overturn Roe v. Wade, up from 53 percent in 2012 and back near the 66 percent seen in 2006.



While the percentage of Americans that would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned edged only slightly lower to 28 percent from 29 percent, the percentage saying they had no opinion fell to 9 percent from 18 percent.



The poll was conducted before President Donald Trump nominated federal appeals court judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.



Kavanaugh is generally expected to oppose abortion rights, although moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, has highlighted his remarks indicating that Roe v. Wade is 'settled precedent.'



Meanwhile, Gallup found Americans have mixed feelings about whether senators would be justified in voting against a Supreme Court nominee based on their stance on specific issues like abortion.



If the nominee is qualified and has no ethical problems, 49 percent of Americans said senators would still be justified in voting against the nominee, while 46 percent said they would be unjustified.



The Gallup survey of 1,291 adults was conducted July 2nd through 8th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX