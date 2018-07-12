The global chlorinated polyethylene market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005862/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global chlorinated polyethylene market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for PVC. Polyvinyl chloride is one of the most widely used plastics, which is produced by the polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. PVC comprises 57% chlorine and 43% carbon. Chlorine present in PVC is derived from industrial-grade salt, and carbon is derived from adding ethylene to oil or gas.

This market research report on the global chlorinated polyethylene market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of CPE in the 3D printing sector as one of the key emerging trends in the global chlorinated polyethylene market:

Global chlorinated polyethylene market: Increasing use of CPE in the 3D printing sector

3D printing refers to the process wherein a material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a 3D object. The 3D printing technology uses liquid molecules and powder grains as materials. The 3D printing technology is used in manufacturing, medicine, architecture, and custom art and design. The technology uses materials like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polylactic acid, polyvinyl alcohol, HDPE, nylon, PET, wood filament, and metal filament.

"In medical applications, CPE is used in the hot-melt extrusion process. An active pharmaceutical ingredient is combined with a thermoplastic polymer and then extruded as a rod or a film. The 3D printing technique, known as fused deposition modeling, manufactures 3D prototypes and models by melting and printing the model. 3D printing uses cellulose and filaments during printing for enhancing accuracy. Cellulose and filaments are thread-like structures made up of materials like PLA and ABS, which are used for printing," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers.

Global chlorinated polyethylene market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global chlorinated polyethylene market by application (impact modification, hose and tubing, wire and cable, and IR ABS) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The impact modification segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005862/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com