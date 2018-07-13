Taking Shape: Heidfeld to Join Automobili Pininfarina as Hypercar Designs Revealed

NEW YORK, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Automobili Pininfarina previews exterior design of first ever Pininfarina-branded electric luxury hypercar, codenamed 'PF0'

Nick Heidfeld announced as development driver and brand ambassador for new Automobili Pininfarina team at Formula E street race in New York

The launch of a new luxury electric hypercar by Automobili Pininfarina gathered pace in New York today, with the reveal of three exciting new images presenting design intent for the new PF0 hypercar.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717470/Automobili_Pininfarina_PF0_Design_Intent_Sketch_1.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717471/Automobili_Pininfarina_PF0_Design_Intent_Sketch_2.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/717472/Automobili_Pininfarina_PF0_Design_Intent_Sketch_3.jpg )



Luca Borgogno, Automobili Design Director said: "Pininfarina has an unprecedented heritage of delivering cars that are both beautiful to look at and technically innovative. Creating this combination in the first Pininfarina-branded road car is a dream come true.

"The design of PF0 will espouse purity, beauty and innovation. Working closely with Pininfarina SpA we have created three new images that give prospective owners an exciting preview of the design features we will introduce on this incredible hypercar."

Extreme levels of technology and functional design lie beneath the stunning styling of the exterior, with PF0 delivering staggering performance for a road car: a stated ambition to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, break the 250 mph top speed barrier, and provide a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles.

As a special guest of Mahindra Racing at this weekend's Formula E street race, Automobili Pininfarina CEO Michael Perschke also announced plans to bring on board ex-Formula 1 racing driver Nick Heidfeld. Heidfeld will be an integral member of the team developing the PF0 vehicle dynamics programme from the beginning of 2019, prior to the all-electric hypercar's on-sale date of late-2020.

Michael Perschke said: "PF0 is borne from the 50 year old dream of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, to see a stand-alone Pininfarina-branded range of cars that are both beautiful and technologically advanced. PF0 will deliver enormous power and driver thrills in abundance.

"We have a specific strategy in place to develop road car technology inspired by motorsport. Nick Heidfeld has more experience racing in Formula E than any other driver and we are delighted that from next year he will help deliver race-bred, electrifying performance in PF0."

Racing driver Nick Heidfeld said: "The opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina family and develop cars that will deliver performance, luxury and sustainable synergies unlike anything before them is a dream come true. I am looking forward to utilising my motorsport knowledge and experience in developing race cars and will cooperate with the new engineering and design team at Automobili Pininfarina to support our shared ambition to create the most beautiful sports cars offering electrifying fun on road and track."

Automobili Pininfarina was officially launched to the world's media in Rome, Italy in April this year, where it announced its plan to sustainably develop and produce fully-electric ultra-luxury cars in low volumes at the pinnacle of design and desirability in their respective segments.

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina and PF0

From an operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, and with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands, Automobili Pininfarina will bring to market unique, beautiful and technically-advanced sustainable luxury electric cars. Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina SpA and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina SpA will take an influential role in supporting design, engineering and production activities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

The first car from Automobili Pininfarina will be an ultra-low volume ultra-luxury electric hypercar codenamed PF0. It will be followed by a range of low-volume all-electric cars, including luxury SUVs, sold and serviced through a network of experienced luxury car retailers.

PRESS CONTACTS

Dan Connell - Chief Brand Officer

(M) +44(0)7464-039401

Email: d.connell@automobili-pininfarina.com

Luca Rubino - VP, Digital Communications

(M) +49(0)17841-16025

Email: l.rubino@automobili-pininfarina.com

For more information and media kit, please visit http://www.automobili-pininfarina.com .