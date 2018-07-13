

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman (NOC) chairman and chief executive officer Wes Bush announced that he will step down from the position of chief executive officer effective January 1, 2019. He will remain chairman through July 2019.



The company has elected Kathy Warden, the company's president and chief operating officer, to the position of chief executive officer and president, effective January 1, 2019. The board has also elected Warden to serve as a member of the board, effective immediately.



Warden joined the company in 2008, and has held a series of positions of increasing responsibility, including serving as the vice president and general manager of the company's cybersecurity business, president of its former Information Systems sector, president of its Mission Systems sector, and currently as president and chief operating officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX