

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission or CFTC announced an award of approximately $30 million to a whistleblower who voluntarily provided key original information that led to a successful enforcement action. The award is the largest award made by the CFTC's Whistleblower Program to date and is the fifth award made by the program.



The CFTC did not identify the whistleblower or the party involved in the enforcement action, but Bloomberg said it was taken against JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM), citing an attorney involved in the matter.



The bank agreed to pay $367 million to regulators in December 2015 for failing to inform high-net-worth individuals about conflicts of interest in its investment recommendations, Bloomberg reported.



'We hope that an award of this magnitude will incentivize whistleblowers to come forward with valuable information and provide notice to market participants that individuals are reporting quality information about violations of the Commodity Exchange Act,' said CFTC Chairman, Christopher Giancarlo.



