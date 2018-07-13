

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Securities regulators are investigating whether Facebook Inc. (FB) adequately warned investors that developers and other third parties may have obtained users' data without their permission or in violation of Facebook's policies, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The Securities and Exchange Commission's probe of the social-media company, first reported in early July, follows revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that had ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, got access to information on millions of Facebook users.



The SEC has requested information from Facebook seeking to understand how much the company knew about Cambridge Analytica's use of the data,. The agency also wants to know how the company analyzed the risk it faced from developers sharing data with others in violation of Facebook's policies, the report said.



