

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports increased at a faster-than-expected pace in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Friday.



In dollar terms, exports climbed 11.3 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the expected rise of 9.5 percent.



Imports advanced 14.1 percent in June from a year ago, well below economists' forecast for a growth of 21.3 percent.



The trade surplus totaled $41.61 billion in June versus the expected surplus of $27.72 billion.



