Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-June 2018

Press Release 13 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST



Next Games' Business Review for January-June 2018 will be published on Friday 20 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/



(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' H1/2018 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.



Audiocast and phone conference



The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/



(http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 1283100

Location Phone Number Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49 Estonia, Tallinn +372 674 3050 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany, Munich +49 (0)89 20303 5709 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105



The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/)

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 5039881



Location Phone Number Austria, Vienna +43 (0)1 9289 266 Canada, Toronto +1 647 484 0477 Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49 Estonia, Tallinn +372 674 3050 Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361 France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany, Munich +49 (0)89 20303 5709 Greece, Athens +30 211 181 3807 Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5638 Italy, Rome +39 06 8750 0723 Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2786 1336 Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9251 Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610 Poland, Warsaw +48 (0)22 206 9996 Portugal, Lisbon +351 213 180 030 Russian Federation, Moscow +7 495 213 1767 Spain, Madrid +34 91 114 7293 Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Switzerland, Zurich +41 (0)44 580 7206 Turkey, Istanbul +90 212 375 57 58 United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105 United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2093



Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports (http://www.nextgames.com/reports) on the same day.



Additional information:

Saara Bergström

CMO

press@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896



About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World on 12 July, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise. Next Games employs over 120 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. For more information head to www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Next Games Oyj via Globenewswire

