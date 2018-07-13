Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-June 2018

Press Release 13 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST
Next Games' Business Review for January-June 2018 will be published on Friday 20 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/
(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' H1/2018 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.
Audiocast and phone conference
The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/
(http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 1283100
|Location
|Phone Number
|Denmark, Copenhagen
|+45 35 15 80 49
|Estonia, Tallinn
|+372 674 3050
|Finland, Helsinki
|+358 (0)9 7479 0361
|France, Paris
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
|Germany, Munich
|+49 (0)89 20303 5709
|Norway, Oslo
|+47 2100 2610
|Sweden, Stockholm
|+46 (0)8 5033 6574
|United Kingdom, Local
|+44 (0)330 336 9105
The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/)
The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 5039881
|Location
|Phone Number
|Austria, Vienna
|+43 (0)1 9289 266
|Canada, Toronto
|+1 647 484 0477
|Denmark, Copenhagen
|+45 35 15 80 49
|Estonia, Tallinn
|+372 674 3050
|Finland, Helsinki
|+358 (0)9 7479 0361
|France, Paris
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
|Germany, Munich
|+49 (0)89 20303 5709
|Greece, Athens
|+30 211 181 3807
|Ireland, Dublin
|+353 (0)1 246 5638
|Italy, Rome
|+39 06 8750 0723
|Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|+352 2786 1336
|Netherlands, Amsterdam
|+31 (0) 20 721 9251
|Norway, Oslo
|+47 2100 2610
|Poland, Warsaw
|+48 (0)22 206 9996
|Portugal, Lisbon
|+351 213 180 030
|Russian Federation, Moscow
|+7 495 213 1767
|Spain, Madrid
|+34 91 114 7293
|Sweden, Stockholm
|+46 (0)8 5033 6574
|Switzerland, Zurich
|+41 (0)44 580 7206
|Turkey, Istanbul
|+90 212 375 57 58
|United Kingdom, Local
|+44 (0)330 336 9105
|United States, Los Angeles
|+1 323-794-2093
Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports (http://www.nextgames.com/reports) on the same day.
Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
press@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896
About Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World on 12 July, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise. Next Games employs over 120 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. For more information head to www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Next Games Oyj via Globenewswire