sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,69 Euro		+0,02
+0,30 %
WKN: A2DN8W ISIN: FI4000233267 Ticker-Symbol: 6NG 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXT GAMES OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.07.2018 | 07:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Next Games Oyj: Invitation: Next Games Corporation's Business Review January-June 2018

Press Release 13 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST

Next Games' Business Review for January-June 2018 will be published on Friday 20 July, 2018 at 08:00 EEST. The full report will be available at http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/

(http://www.nextgames.com/ng/reports/)We will hold an audiocast and a phone conference both in Finnish and in English. Next Games' H1/2018 Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Huuhtanen and CFO Annina Salvén.

Audiocast and phone conference

The Finnish audiocast starts at 09:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/

(http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2_fi/)The Finnish telephone conference can be joined by calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 1283100


LocationPhone Number
Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49
Estonia, Tallinn +372 674 3050
Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361
France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
Germany, Munich +49 (0)89 20303 5709
Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610
Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574
United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105


The English audiocast starts at 10:30 EEST. You can join the audiocast using the following link: http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/ (http://qsb.webcast.fi/n/nextgames/nextgames_2018_0720_q2/)

The English telephone conference can be joined by calling calling your location's phone number couple of minutes before the start and using confirmation code: 5039881

LocationPhone Number
Austria, Vienna +43 (0)1 9289 266
Canada, Toronto +1 647 484 0477
Denmark, Copenhagen +45 35 15 80 49
Estonia, Tallinn +372 674 3050
Finland, Helsinki +358 (0)9 7479 0361
France, Paris +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
Germany, Munich +49 (0)89 20303 5709
Greece, Athens +30 211 181 3807
Ireland, Dublin +353 (0)1 246 5638
Italy, Rome +39 06 8750 0723
Luxembourg, Luxembourg +352 2786 1336
Netherlands, Amsterdam +31 (0) 20 721 9251
Norway, Oslo +47 2100 2610
Poland, Warsaw +48 (0)22 206 9996
Portugal, Lisbon +351 213 180 030
Russian Federation, Moscow +7 495 213 1767
Spain, Madrid +34 91 114 7293
Sweden, Stockholm +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Switzerland, Zurich +41 (0)44 580 7206
Turkey, Istanbul +90 212 375 57 58
United Kingdom, Local +44 (0)330 336 9105
United States, Los Angeles +1 323-794-2093


Recordings from the audiocast events will be available at www.nextgames.com/reports (http://www.nextgames.com/reports) on the same day.

Additional information:

Saara Bergström
CMO
press@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896

About Next Games
Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World on 12 July, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on three new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise. Next Games employs over 120 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. For more information head to www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Next Games Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)