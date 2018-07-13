Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2018

Q2 Highlights
- Revenue of NOK 873 million with growth of 25 percent from previous year (revenue of NOK 1 153 million inclusive AKOFS Offshore)
- EBITDA from continuing operations of NOK 78 million (EBITDA of NOK 193 million inclusive AKOFS Offshore)
- Order intake of NOK 4.6 billion
- Signed definitive agreements to form joint venture of AKOFS Offshore with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
- AKOFS Offshore entered into 5 years contract with Equinor for the AKOFS Seafarer vessel
- Invested USD 75 million preferred equity in Odfjell Drilling
Media Contact
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Akastor ASA - 2018 Q2 Report (http://hugin.info/77/R/2204858/856529.pdf)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire