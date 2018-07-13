Akastor ASA: Second Quarter and Half Year Results 2018

Q2 Highlights

Revenue of NOK 873 million with growth of 25 percent from previous year (revenue of NOK 1 153 million inclusive AKOFS Offshore)

EBITDA from continuing operations of NOK 78 million (EBITDA of NOK 193 million inclusive AKOFS Offshore)

Order intake of NOK 4.6 billion

Signed definitive agreements to form joint venture of AKOFS Offshore with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.

AKOFS Offshore entered into 5 years contract with Equinor for the AKOFS Seafarer vessel

Invested USD 75 million preferred equity in Odfjell Drilling

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.