AfriAg Global Plc - GBP300,000 Share Subscription to Fund Growth

12 July 2018

AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

GBP300,000 Share Subscription to Fund Growth

AfriAg Global Plc is pleased to announce that the Company has raised £300,000 before expenses through the subscription for 300,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company (the "Subscription Shares") at a price of 0.1 pence per Subscription Share (the "Subscription").

These funds will be used to pursue new investments that fit with the Company's existing investment strategy and will also be applied to potential new investments in the medical cannabis sector should shareholders approve of the expanded investment strategy when it is put to shareholders shortly.

The Subscription Shares will represent 17.04% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 1,761,001,037 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure of 1,761,001,037 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notes to Editors:

The Company's global distribution footprint has expanded considerably over the years, moving and distributing perishable food products by road, air and sea for many blue-chip companies around the globe.

AfriAg Global's 100% owned subsidiary, AfriAg Marketing recorded revenues of £3.122 million for 2017, with its 40% owned agri-logistics group AfriAg (Pty) Limited adding value with its full year revenues growing to £14.746 million.