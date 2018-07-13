Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-13 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. This notice is published with reference to the initial public offering of the shares of aktsiaselts TALLINNA SADAM (the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the Company's prospectus dated 7 May 2018, as supplemented and amended by the Company's price range supplement dated 24 May 2018. Swedbank AS, acting as stabilising agent on behalf of the stabilising manager, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, hereby gives notice that no stabilisation transactions were carried out in relation to the following securities: Company: aktsiaselts TALLINNA SADAM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities: Ordinary Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Venue: Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stabilisation Period Start 13 June 2018 Date: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stabilisation Period End Date: 12 July 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.