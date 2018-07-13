

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined as initially estimated in May, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally-adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in May, reversing 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on June 29.



This was the first decrease in four months.



Shipments fell 1.6 percent over the month, while inventories rose by 0.6 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 4.2 percent in May from 2.6 percent in April.



