

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Friday that its first-quarter total revenue increased 9% at actual rates and 10% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 8%. For the year ahead, at constant currency, guidance is unchanged.



In its trading update, the company said its performance continues to reflect a range of new product introductions across a number of areas.



In North America, total revenue growth was 13%, largely reflecting the contribution from the Clarity Services acquisition, and organic revenue growth was up 11%.



In Latin America, total and organic revenue growth was 4%. In the UK and Ireland, Total revenue growth was 4% reflecting the acquisition of Runpath, while organic revenue growth was 3%.



EMEA/Asia Pacific total and organic revenue growth was 11%.



Experian will release results for the first half ending September 30 on November 13.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX