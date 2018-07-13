

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced that its subsidiary Mineral Centinela sold Centinela Transmisión, the company that holds its electricity transmission lines, for $117 million.



The company said the sale is consistent with its strategy of disposing of its water and energy assets.



Ivan Arriagada, the CEO of Antofagasta, said, 'This allows us to focus on our core business of producing copper safely and profitably, while also taking advantage of any organic growth opportunities that may arise.'



