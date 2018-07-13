

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays plc (HAS.L) reported that Group net fees for the fourth quarter ended 30 June 2018 increased 14% on a headline basis and 15% on a like-for-like basis against the prior year. The relative strength of Sterling, particularly versus the Australian dollar, reduced reported net fee growth. This was partially offset by modest Euro strength against Sterling.



The Temp business, which represented 57% of Group net fees, grew 11% in the quarter. Net fees in our Perm business, which accounted for 43% of quarterly Group net fees, grew strongly, up 20%.



The company estimates the Group net fee exit rate, on a working day-adjusted basis, was broadly in line with the performance of the quarter as a whole. Regionally, the UK exit rate was below the underlying UK growth rate for the quarter, while Germany exited the quarter above its underlying growth rate.



Full-year operating profit is expected to be marginally ahead of current consensus market expectations, which it understand to be 240.9 million pounds.



Looking forward, exchange rate movements remain a material sensitivity to the Group's reported profitability. If its re-translate fiscal year 2018 profits at 12 July 2018 exchange rates, it currently estimates a negative 3 million pounds operating profit currency headwind for fiscal year 2019.



In Australia & New Zealand the company delivered its best quarter since 2008, with strong 14% net fee growth (underlying 13%). Growth in Temp business, which represents 67% of ANZ net fees, was 13%, while growth in Perm business was 16%. Private sector net fees, which represent 69% of ANZ, grew strongly at 15%, with public sector net fees up 11%.



Growth in the United Kingdom & Ireland was 5% (underlying up c.4%(1)), led by our public sector business up 12%. This was in part due to easier comparatives following the negative impact of IR35 changes in the public sector, implemented in April 2017. Conditions remained broadly stable in private sector markets, which represented 76% of UK&I net fees and grew by 3%.



