

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated sharply driven by higher cost of solid fuel and petroleum products in June, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale price inflation climbed to 3.4 percent in June from 2.9 percent in May. A similar higher rate was last seen in September 2017.



Solid fuels and petroleum products prices had advanced 14.5 percent in June from the last year.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent but slower than a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month.



