

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc or IPF (IPF.L) Friday reported that its trading in the first six months of the current financial year has been in line with plan. The fiscal 2018 performance is expected to be ahead of market consensus.



The company now expects to exceed the current 2018 profit before tax consensus of 99.4 million pounds by approximately 10%.



Further, the company said its expectation for financial performance in 2019 remains broadly in line with current consensus.



In its trading update, the company reported credit issued growth in Mexico home credit and IPF Digital and a modest contraction in European home credit in the first half.



Portfolio quality remains within target range and, as a result of stronger than expected post-field collections in European home credit businesses, the company sees improved profit.



International Personal Finance will report its half-year financial results on July 25.



