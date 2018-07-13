

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a faster rate in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output rose a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-over-year in May, above the 2.6 percent growth in March, which was revised up from 1.8 percent reported earlier.



The measure has been rising since December last year.



Primary production grew by 6.0 percent, secondary production by 3.0 percent and services by 4.0 percent from April 2017.



The seasonally adjusted economic output rebounded 0.7 percent monthly in May, after a 0.5 percent contraction in April.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that country's current account deficit narrowed notably to EUR 0.5 billion in May from EUR 1.59 billion in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX