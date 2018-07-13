RMS Automotive Signs Three-year Contract Extension With Mazda Motors UK

MUNICH, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RMS Automotive, a leading provider of vehicle inventory management solutions and remarketing platforms, bolstered its partnership with Mazda Motors UK recently with a new three year contract extension agreement, setting the tone for celebrations of their 14 year partnership.

RMS introduced an online wholesale re-marketing platform in 2007, which enabled Mazda to maintain and control visibility across the entire vehicle range, as well as making better decisions helping Mazda to improve the value of remarketing through shorter time, increased residuals, and reduced depreciation costs - all in a reliable, easy-to-use interface.

To continue supporting Mazda's strategic growth plan, RMS moved from data-driven model to an experience-focused solution. Users enjoy flexible bidding, purchase and delivery options via multi-channel re-marketing. The robust system can monitor activities in real-time, access historical data and VIN based vehicle details.

"RMS Automotive brings enormous value to our used car remarketing operations. We have enjoyed great success throughout the duration of our relationship and their continued commitment to innovation and assisting Mazda achieve our goals was instrumental in our decision to continue our long term collaboration" - says Steve Tomlinson, Head of Fleet Operations, Mazda Motors UK.

"The new portal aims to create a truly positive user experience that is personal, compelling and memorable based on an understanding of end customers. It's our commitment to lead the clients towards innovation and success simultaneously meeting their needs." - says Sebastian Fuchs, RMS Automotive's Senior Sales and Marketing Director, Europe.

