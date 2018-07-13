I dag den 13 juli 2018 offentliggjorde Ramsey Générale de Santé S.A. ("RGdS"), ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Capio AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Capio AB (publ), (CAPIO, ISIN-kod SE0007185681, orderboks-ID 110740) ska observationsnoteras. Today on July 13, 2018, Ramsey Générale de Santé S.A. ("RGdS") published a press release with information about a public offer to the shareholders in Capio AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Capio AB (publ), (CAPIO, ISIN code SE0007185681, order book ID 110740), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Caroline Sjölund på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall eller Caroline Sjölund, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB