

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in June, though slightly, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.2 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.0 percent rise in May. The measure has been rising since April 2016.



The increase in inflation was mainly caused by higher prices of petrol and renovation costs.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from May, when it gained by 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose 1.2 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in June.



