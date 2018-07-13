

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nine months, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.9 percent increase seen in May.



Moreover, this was the fastest growth since September last year, when prices had risen the same 3.4 percent.



The biggest influence on overall prices came from the wholesale of solid fuels and petroleum products, which advanced 14.5 percent compared to the previous year.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices increased 0.5 percent from May, when it grew by 0.8 percent.



