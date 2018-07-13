

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC



RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



13 July 2018



Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 12 July 2018 were carried on a show of hands.



