Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Admission to trading of global depositary receipts 13-Jul-2018 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 July 2018 Admission to the Official List and to trading of global depositary receipts St. Petersburg, Russia; 13 July 2018 - Lenta Ltd. (LSE: LNTA/ LNTR, MOEX: LNTA) ("Lenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its employee management incentive plan ("MIP") and long term incentive plan ("LTIP"), its application to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), in its capacity as competent authority, for up to 456,510 additional global depositary receipts (the "New GDRs") to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List and its application to the London Stock Exchange to admit the New GDRs to trading on the main market, have been approved. Five New GDRs represent an interest in one ordinary share of Lenta with no nominal value. 347,510 New GDRs, so admitted, will be delivered to existing employees of Lenta and its subsidiaries (the "Lenta Group") (including two employees who also serve as directors of Lenta Ltd) to satisfy outstanding awards under the MIP and up to a further 109,000 New GDRs, so admitted, will be delivered to existing employees of the Lenta Group from time to time as their awards under the LTIP require settlement. For further information, please visit www.lentainvestor.com [1], or contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112B, Savushkina Street St. Petersburg Russia, 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: ALS TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5743 EQS News ID: 704329 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=704329&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2018 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)