Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-13 10:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that AS Frigate shares admission to trading (short name: FRGTE) will commence today on the Nasdaq First North market in Riga. Frigate operates in the finance sector and is the sixth company to join Nasdaq's First North Baltic Share List. "The First North market is perfectly suited for companies seeking visibility of a public company and building investors trust as a first step before actually tapping capital markets for development capital." notes Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and the CEO of Nasdaq Riga. "Frigate is a growing company with ambition to develop. Admission to trading of Company's shares on First North will be the next step in Frigate Group development," said Pavel Dushin, Chairman of the Council of AS Frigate. AS Frigate is an international group of companies currently active in Switzerland, Luxemburg, Singapore, and Latvia, which provides investment services. AS Frigate provides a wide range of services which give investors access to securities - investment advice, portfolio management, executing orders for clients, structured products for different kinds of clients, trading in financial instruments and helping companies raise funds on capital markets. For more information, see www.frigate.eu Frigate has appointed the commercial company of certified auditors SIA Nexia Audit Advice, one of the largest certified audit firms in Latvia, as its Certified Adviser. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic. It does not have the legal status of an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. To learn more, visit: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Dace Bulte +371 67 212 431 dace.bulte@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.