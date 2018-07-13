The "Europe Surgical Robots Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe surgical robots market will cross USD 2,641.35 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 1,294.36 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the Europe surgical robots market.
On the basis of product type Europe surgical robots market is segmented into instruments, robotic systems and accessories and services. In 2018, instruments is estimated to rule with 63.4% shares and will cross USD 1,796.0 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 10.5%. Product type are further sub segmented into instruments, robotic systems, accessories and services.
On the basis of brands Europe surgical robots market is segmented into DA vinci surgical system, cyberknife, renaissance, artas, rosa and others. In 2018, DA Vinci Surgical System segment is estimated to rule with 59.7% shares and will cross USD 408.5 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 10.4%.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Premium Insights
5 Report Description
6 Europe Surgical Robots Market, By Product Type
7 Europe Surgical Robots Market, By Brands
8 Europe Surgical Robots Market, By Application
9 Europe Surgical Robots Market, By Geography
10 Europe Surgical Robots Market, Company Landscape
11 Company Profiles
