The "Europe Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe metal finishing chemicals market is expected to reach USD 3,731.34 Million by 2025 from USD 2554.08 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing demand in automotive sector, growing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the factors which will boost the Europe metal finishing chemicals market.

The Europe metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on chemical type into four notable segments as plating chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, cleaning chemicals and proprietary chemicals. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2017, plating chemicals market is likely to dominate market with 44.4% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,660.39 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

The Europe metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on process into seven notable segments; electroplating, plating, anodizing, carbonizing, polishing, thermal or plasma spray coating and others. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, electroplating market will dominate with 43.7% shares and will consume around USD 1,652.90 million by 2025.

Companies Mentioned

DowDuPont

HENKEL AG CO. KGAA

PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION.

