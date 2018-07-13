Future Mobility Solutions is pleased to announce that in the copyright infringement matter before the High Court of New Zealand between its wholly owned subsidiary, Sealegs International Limited and, inter alia, Orion Marine Limited, Darren Leybourne, Smuggler Marine Limited, Yun Zhang and David Pringle, that the judgement has been delivered in favour of Sealegs.

"Placing importance in protecting IP and patents should encourage companies to continue to invest in R&D. If a company can simply steal another's technologies and use it in their own products there is no incentive for companies to build their own R&D programs. Sealegs hold the rights to those innovations, through its hard work, therefore deserve the benefits and return on that investment. "Sealegs will always do what it takes to protect its IP" states, Eric Series, Chairman of Future Mobility Solutions, the parent company of Sealegs Patented Amphibious Technology.

Sources and investigative research clearly indicate there was premeditated desire to copy Sealegs Patented Amphibious Technology.

"We welcome competition in the market but we will not stand by and watch unlawful business practices such as stealing or copying patented technology said Mark Broadley FMS CEO.

The court has granted Sealegs a permanent injunction against the defendants and has determined that costs and damages are also due. A further hearing will be heard in this respect.

