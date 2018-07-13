Visa data shows that international travelers from the United States and Mexico continue to lead in-stadium purchases for foreign spenders at the FIFA World Cup

Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, today released an analysis of spending inside the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia stadiums from the opening match on June 14 through the semi-finals on July 11. The data highlights the increased consumer adoption of innovative payment technology, as fifty percent of purchases with Visa in tournament venues utilized contactless transactions, including cards, mobile devices and wearables.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Visa is the exclusive payment service in all stadiums where payment cards are accepted. In-stadium, fans can pay with contactless Visa credit and debit cards and mobile payment services at the more than 3,500 point-of-sale terminals and 1,000 mobile concessionaires that have been equipped with the latest in payment innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Visa cardholders on average spent 1,408 rubles (approximately $23.00) per transaction inside the stadiums throughout the tournament, with fans from Russia spending the most, followed by United States and Mexico, respectively. The largest average individual purchases were seen on in-stadium merchandise (4,200 rubles; approximately $68.00), Fan Fest merchandise (3,300 rubles; approximately $53.00) and in-stadium food and beverage (800 rubles; approximately $13.00).

"Visa's sponsorships enable us to showcase the latest in payment innovation on a global stage," said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communications officer, Visa Inc. "Visa cardholder spending data during the FIFA World Cup illustrates the growth of contactless payments in Russia and fans' reliance on quick and secure payments so that they can spend less time in line and more time focused on the pitch."

Of the 62 matches played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia thus far, the opening match between the host nation and Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium had the highest payment volume, with fans spending over 55 million rubles (approximately $900,000). Of the total spend at the Opening Match, 69 percent came from Russian citizens and 31 percent came from non-Russian citizens.

"The Russian payment industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation and has seen huge growth," said Ekaterina Petelina, country manager, Visa Russia. "Through our partnership with FIFA, Visa is focused on providing fans in Russia with new ways to pay, while advancing our business in market."

Top Spending Nations

The ten countries whose fans spent the most inside the FIFA World Cup stadiums on their Visa cards were as follows:

Russia: 750 million rubles ($12 million)

United States: 188 million rubles ($3 million)

Mexico: 94 million rubles ($1.5 million)

China: 67 million rubles ($1.1 million)

Argentina: 41 million rubles ($700,000)

Peru: 35 million rubles ($560,000)

England: 34 million rubles ($550,000)

Brazil: 28 million rubles ($500,000)

Colombia: 26 million rubles ($420,000)

Australia: 25 million rubles ($400,000)

In-Stadium Spending

The opening match on June 14 -- where fans from 123 countries filled the stadium -- saw the highest volume of payment transactions. The July 1 match between Russia and Spain saw the second highest volume of transactions during the tournament.

On average, in-stadium transaction amount for all 62 matches was 1,168 rubles (approximately $19.00). Russian fans on average spent 1,090 rubles (approximately $18.00) on in-stadium purchases throughout the FIFA World Cup while international guests attending the tournament spent 1,915 rubles (approximately $31.00).

Top Stadium Purchase Volume

The five FIFA World Cup stadiums where fans spent the most on their Visa cards include:

Luzhniki (Moscow): 533 million rubles ($8.6 million)

Saint Petersburg: 208 million rubles ($3.3 million)

Samara: 125 million rubles ($2 million)

Sochi: 117 million rubles ($1.9 million)

Spartak (Moscow): 114 million rubles ($1.8 million)

Top Fan Fest Purchase Volume

The five FIFA World Cup Fan Fest watch party venues where fans spent the most on their Visa cards include:

Luzhniki (Moscow): 251 million rubles ($4 million)

Saint Petersburg: 38 million rubles ($615,000)

Kazan: 11 million rubles ($170,000)

Samara 8.8 million rubles ($141,000)

Sochi: 8.5 million rubles ($136,000)

Cashless from Kick-off to the Final Match

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Visa is the exclusive payment service in all stadiums where payment cards are accepted. In-stadium, fans can pay with contactless Visa credit and debit cards and mobile payment services at the more than 3,500 point-of-sale terminals and 1,000 mobile concessionaires that have been equipped with the latest in payment innovation.

Visa Data: Transactions were analyzed on Visa cards, which were made in 12 stadiums in 11 host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for the period from June 14 to July 11, 2018, inclusive.

