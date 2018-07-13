Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*Hardman & Co Research: Steady performance in a tough market* AGY is a long-established specialist in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of allergies. Pollinex Quattro (PQ) Grass, the subcutaneous allergy immunotherapy (AIT), continues to gain market share despite being available in the EU only on a 'Named Patient' basis. The Phase III trial, designed to obtain approval for PQ Birch as a biologic in Europe, is well advanced and will report data shortly. As explained at the interim stage, underlying 1H'18 sales growth was affected by a low pollen season in central Europe. A trading statement indicates that this has remained a difficult market, but one in which AGY has continued to make market share gains.

